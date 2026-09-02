Harry Potter Rewatch Podcast Gets Major TV Series Makeover From HBO Max

HBO Max is changing its Harry Potter podcast as the franchise prepares to return to television. The rewatch podcast will now become a companion show for HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Starting Tuesday, the podcast will be renamed Harry Potter: The Official Series Podcast, replacing its current name, Harry Potter: The Official Film Podcast. Rhianna Dhillon will remain the host, while Law Sharma will join her as co-host, according to Variety.

The announcement was made on Back to Hogwarts Day, the annual September 1 celebration for Harry Potter fans.

What Will The New Podcast Cover?

The new podcast will focus on the HBO series and will discuss its episodes each week. Hosts Rhianna Dhillon and Law Sharma will share their reactions and analysis, while also speaking to the cast and the people working behind the scenes.

The podcast will begin with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. A video version will also be released after each new episode of the TV series airs on HBO Max and will be available on podcast platforms.

The first season of HBO's Harry Potter series is scheduled to premiere this Christmas. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, with Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

From Film Rewatch To TV Series

The original podcast launched in May and covered all eight Harry Potter films made by Warner Bros. Its upcoming episode will feature David Heyman, who produced the films and is also an executive producer on the new HBO series. Heyman's episode will connect the old film-focused podcast with its new role as a companion to the TV series.

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As per Variety, Dhillon said she has always been a big Harry Potter fan and called the hosting role her “absolute dream job.” She added that the podcast gives her a chance to revisit the stories she loved growing up and share that experience with other fans.

Sharma said he is excited to be part of this “new era for Potter.” He also said the podcast will give longtime fans and newcomers a chance to explore the wizarding world and learn more about what happens behind the scenes.

Other Companion Podcasts

The Harry Potter podcast is the latest HBO companion show linked to one of its TV shows. The network has previously released podcasts for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and The Pitt.

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