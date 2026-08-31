The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Film Crosses $1.5 Billion Worldwide

The Odyssey has earned around $1.553 billion worldwide in its seventh weekend, including $563.8 million in North America and $988.8 million from overseas markets. The film collected an estimated $62.9 million worldwide in its seventh weekend, including $48.7 million overseas and $14.3 million in North America. It finished just behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which earned $66.2 million during the same weekend and has now reached $2.33 billion globally.

Global Performance

According to Deadline, South Korea has been one of the film's strongest markets. The Odyssey earned $11.6 million there over the weekend, taking its total to $70.1 million. It has now become the highest-grossing Hollywood studio film of 2026 in the country. The film has also passed Avengers: Infinity War to become the sixth-highest-grossing Motion Picture Association (MPA) film of all time in South Korea.

In China, the film added $10.2 million in its third weekend and has reached $88.3 million. It has already surpassed Inception and is now Nolan's second-highest-grossing film in the country, behind Interstellar. Its China collection has also moved ahead of Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The film has earned around $81.8 million in France and $106.5 million in the UK and Ireland. Japan is still waiting for its release, which is scheduled for September 4.

Record-Breaking IMAX Run

IMAX screenings have also contributed strongly to the film's earnings, according to Deadline report. The Odyssey made $24.6 million globally from IMAX during the latest weekend, taking its total IMAX collection to around $449 million across 68 countries.

The film has also set a record at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre. It has earned $4.4 million there, making it the theatre's highest-grossing individual IMAX film.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Overtakes Avatar 2 To Become Third-Highest-Grossing Film

Universal Crosses $3 Billion

The Odyssey, along with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael, has helped Universal become the first Hollywood studio to cross $3 billion in international box office revenue in 2026. According to Screen Daily, it is only the third time since 2019 that a Hollywood studio has reached that mark.

Made on a reported $250 million budget, The Odyssey is one of Christopher Nolan's most expensive films. It has also become his first movie since The Dark Knight Rises to cross $1 billion worldwide.

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