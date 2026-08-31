Namibia vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026

Namibia and Zimbabwe will face each other in the third T20I of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 on Monday. Namibia are confident after their remarkable triumph over South Africa in the tournament opener, while Zimbabwe are seeking an immediate turnaround after a heavy loss.

Fans in India can watch the Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website. There is no live TV telecast of the series in India. The match starts at 5:30 PM IST on Monday, August 31.

Namibia had an emphatic start to the tri-series, beating South Africa in the tournament opener. They posted 163 for 9, with Jan Frylinck hitting 60 off 38 balls and Louren Steenkamp contributing 41. Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit then claimed three wickets each as Namibia successfully defended the total.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, suffered a seven-wicket defeat to South Africa on Saturday. Ben Curran and Brian Bennett gave them a strong start, but Zimbabwe slipped from 76 for 1 to 144 for 8 before Dewald Brevis' unbeaten 75 guided South Africa to victory with 38 balls to spare.

Captain Sikandar Raza will want a stronger middle-order performance from Zimbabwe, with Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl among their key batting options. With Richard Ngarava injured, Blessing Muzarabani and Graeme Cremer will have important roles to play against Namibia's aggressive batting line-up.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Date And Time

The Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I will be played on Monday, Aug. 31, from 5:30 p.m. IST.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Venue

The Zimbabwe vs Namibia T20I match will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20I live on the FanCode app and website. There is no live TV telecast of the series in India.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Probable XI

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani

Namibia vs Zimbabwe T20 Head To Head Record

Matches Played: 14

Namibia won: 8

Zimbabwe won: 6

The last time these two sides met was in September 2025 at Queens Sports Club, where Namibia won by 28 runs.

Namibia vs Zimbabwe: Squads

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri and Tafadzwa Tsiga

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Waldo Smith, JJ Smit, Louren Steenkamp, Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Balt, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Junior Taanyanda

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