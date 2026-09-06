Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 Release: Date, Time, Host, Where To Watch On TV, Online?

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is returning with a fresh mix of drama, entertainment, challenges and unexpected twists. The new season has already created excitement among viewers with a lineup that brings together actors, television personalities, comedians, anchors and commoners.

Nagarjuna Returns As Host

Akkineni Nagarjuna is back as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 10. The 10th season comes with the Dhasavatharam theme and is expected to bring new tasks, twists and challenges for the contestants.

The season will reportedly feature 16 contestants, including 10 celebrities and six participants selected through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. With people from different backgrounds under one roof, the new season is expected to have its share of drama and surprises.

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Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Confirmed Contestants

The celebrity lineup includes Telugu actor Krishnudu, film actor Temper Vamsi, actress and presenter Varshini Sounderajan, television actress Debjani Modak, comedians Auto Ram Prasad and Potti Naresh, anchor and digital creator Sudheer Reddy, actor Adith Eswaran, television actress Chaithra Rai and Guppedantha Manasu fame Mukesh Gowda.

The six commoner contestants come from the Bigg Boss Agnipariksha selection process are folk singer Jhansi, RJ Charan, Rohit Naidu Patnam, model Shalini Patel, Srishti Vyakaranam and actor-model Aman Masud.

Release Date And Time

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 will premiere at 7 p.m Indian Standard Time on Sunday. The regular episodes will air from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m., while Nagarjuna will host the special weekend episodes on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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