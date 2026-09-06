South Korea pledges support for Nepal's post-flood reconstruction

South Korea has pledged to back Nepal's post-flood reconstruction after a devastating disaster killed more than 1,300 people and left around 5,000 missing, as the Himalayan nation begins the daunting task of rebuilding, PTI reported.

The commitment came during talks in Kathmandu on Sunday between Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun.

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The two leaders reviewed ongoing search, rescue and relief operations, with particular focus on efforts to locate South Korean nationals reported missing after the floods.

Khanal thanked Seoul for deploying an inter-agency rapid response team and the Korea Disaster Relief Team to the affected areas.

He also acknowledged South Korea's humanitarian assistance and supply of relief materials to communities hit by the disaster.

The Nepalese minister said rebuilding resilient and durable infrastructure would be among Kathmandu's key priorities as it moves from emergency response to recovery.

He expressed hope that South Korea would remain engaged in the reconstruction process.

Cho said the South Korean government was willing to support Nepal's post-disaster reconstruction efforts, according to Khanal's office.

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The South Korean foreign minister also linked the scale of the devastation to the broader challenge of climate change, saying the international community has a historical responsibility to help vulnerable countries such as Nepal cope with climate-related damage.

He called for closer cooperation between Nepal and South Korea to raise awareness about the impact of climate change at international forums, including the UN climate conference COP.

Cho further said Seoul would raise the issue of financial assistance that Nepal should receive from the international community to help address the growing costs of climate-related disasters.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, caused widespread destruction across northern and central Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River carried torrents downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower infrastructure.

The two ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties based on longstanding friendship, mutual trust and cooperation.

(With inputs from PTI)

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