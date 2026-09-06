Stuart Broad Picks Greatest Test Fast Bowlers: Anderson No.1, Bumrah Third; Starc Missing

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has revealed his list of the greatest Test fast bowlers, and his selections have already sparked debate among cricket fans.

Broad has placed his long-time new-ball partner James Anderson at No. 1, ahead of Australian great Glenn McGrath and India's Jasprit Bumrah. The list features several legendary names from different eras, including one fast bowler each from India and Pakistan.

However, the omission of Mitchell Starc has caught the attention of fans. The Australian recently became the 10th-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, but did not feature in Broad's top 10.

ALSO READ: 'Great Only On Social Media': Ex-Pakistan Star Basit Ali Tears Into Babar Azam After Lord's Failure

James Anderson Tops Stuart Broad's List

Speaking to Sky Sports, Broad ranked Anderson at the top of his list. The former England captain and Broad's long-time new-ball partner finished his Test career as the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers, with 704 wickets.

Australian legend Glenn McGrath occupies second place, while India's Jasprit Bumrah is ranked third.

Broad's top 10 list is:

Rank Fast Bowler Country 1 James Anderson England 2 Glenn McGrath Australia 3 Jasprit Bumrah India 4 Shaun Pollock South Africa 5 Curtly Ambrose West Indies 6 Dale Steyn South Africa 7 Wasim Akram Pakistan 8 Pat Cummins Australia 9 Richard Hadlee New Zealand 10 Mitchell Johnson Australia

The list features three Australians and two South Africans, with Anderson's selection at No. 1 placing him ahead of several legendary fast bowlers from the West Indies, Pakistan and other cricketing nations.

Mitchell Starc's Absence Raises Eyebrows

One of the biggest talking points from Broad's list is the absence of Mitchell Starc.

The Australian left-arm quick has established himself as one of the leading fast bowlers of his generation and recently moved into the top 10 of the all-time Test wicket-takers, becoming the 10th-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Despite that achievement, Starc did not make Broad's top 10.

The 36-year-old's omission, along with the absence of Malcolm Marshall and Allan Donald, has left fans questioning some of Broad's selections.

Fans Debate Anderson's No.1 Ranking

Broad's list has sparked lively debate among cricket fans, particularly over Anderson's position at the top and the omission of several West Indian and Pakistani greats.

However, rankings of the greatest players in cricket history are inherently subjective. Broad's choices appear to reflect not just statistics but also the impact he believes these bowlers had on the game and on his own experience of playing against or alongside them.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah Loses ICC No 1 Test Ranking As Mitchell Starc Takes Top Spot

Anderson's numbers certainly strengthen his case. With 704 Test wickets, he remains the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Test history.

Broad's selection ultimately brings together fast bowlers from different generations, making the list less about a purely statistical comparison and more about his personal assessment of the bowlers he considers the greatest to have played Test cricket.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.