Satwik-Chirag Win China Masters! Indian Duo Stun He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu In Final

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a stunning comeback in the final to clinch the China Masters title, defeating China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in a hard-fought three-game contest on Sunday.

Playing in their third China Masters final, Satwik and Chirag finally managed to go one step further after finishing runners-up in the 2023 and 2025 editions.

The Indian pair fought back from losing the opening game to register an 11-21, 21-13, 21-17 victory over former world No. 4 He and Ren in a battle lasting one hour and 10 minutes.

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Satwik-Chirag Fight Back After Losing First Game

The Chinese pair made a strong start to the final, taking control of the opening game and winning it 21-11.

Satwik and Chirag, however, refused to let the match slip away. The Indians regrouped in the second game, raised their intensity and levelled the contest with a 21-13 win.

With the title on the line, the third game turned into a closely fought battle. The Indian duo held their nerve in the decisive moments to seal the game 21-17 and complete a memorable comeback.

The victory is particularly significant for Satwik and Chirag, who had already reached the China Masters final twice but finished runners-up on both occasions. Their latest performance finally saw them convert another deep run at the tournament into a title.

Second Title Of The Season For Satwik-Chirag

The China Masters crown is Satwik and Chirag's second title of the 2026 season.

The Indian pair had earlier won the Singapore Open Super 750, where they defeated South Korea's world No. 1 pair Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae in the semifinals before going on to claim the title.

They also reached the final of the Thailand Open Super 500, underlining their consistency on the BWF World Tour this season.

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Their run in China was another example of their ability to fight through difficult matches. Before reaching the final, the Indians had to overcome Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong in the semifinals, winning 21-15, 18-21, 21-11 after another three-game battle.

The comeback victory adds another major title to the Indian duo's growing resume and further strengthens their status as one of India's leading badminton pairs on the international circuit.

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