Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes Leading Century-Maker In Women's International Cricket

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana added another landmark to her decorated career on Thursday, breaking the record for the most centuries in women's international cricket during India's Women's T20 Asia Cup clash against Hong Kong.

Mandhana smashed her 18th international hundred, moving past Australia's Meg Lanning and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who had 17 centuries each.

The left-hander also surpassed former India captain Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket during the same innings.

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Mandhana Becomes Most Prolific Centurion In Women's International Cricket

Mandhana reached her 18th international century in the 17th over, hitting a four off Marina Lamplough to bring up the landmark.

The Indian opener eventually fell for a sensational 124 off 64 balls, registering the highest score by an Indian in a Women's T20I. Her innings added another chapter to an already remarkable international career.

Her 18th century took Mandhana clear of Lanning and Wolvaardt, making her the player with the most hundreds in women's international cricket.

Mandhana Surpasses Mithali Raj's International Runs Record

The records did not stop there. During her innings, Mandhana also went past former India captain Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868 international runs to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.

It marked another significant milestone in the 30-year-old's career as she moved past one of the biggest names in Indian women's cricket.

Mandhana's latest hundred also made her the first Indian batter to score multiple Women's T20I centuries. Her first T20I hundred came against England in 2025, before she added another against Hong Kong.

Mandhana Joins Chamari Athapaththu In Women's T20 Asia Cup Record

Mandhana's century also put her in an exclusive club in the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

She became only the second batter to score a hundred in the tournament, joining Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, who achieved the feat against Malaysia in 2024.

Full List Of Records Broken By Smriti Mandhana

Most centuries in women's international cricket — 18

Most runs in women's international cricket — 10,880

First Indian to score multiple Women's T20I hundreds

Highest score by an Indian in a Women's T20I — 124

Second batter to score a hundred in the Women's T20 Asia Cup

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