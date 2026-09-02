India To Host Inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy In 2027

The inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy will be held in India from February 14-28 next year, marking the first edition of the six-team tournament.

All matches of the competition will be played across two venues, the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara, the BCCI said in a release on Wednesday.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be hosted by Sri Lanka. However, the ICC has shifted the event to India as Sri Lanka Cricket continues to implement the required reforms outlined at the ICC Annual Conference in July.

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Using its defined host evaluation criteria, the International Cricket Council assessed Bangladesh, India, and South Africa as possible alternative hosts. On September 2, the ICC Board formally approved the recommendation that India serve as the replacement host.

"The ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for women's cricket," ICC Chairperson Jay Shah said.

"The ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for women's cricket. As the inaugural edition of the tournament, it will bring together the best teams in the world in an intense, high-quality competition, while creating even greater incentive for teams to continue rising through the rankings and competing for a place on the global stage," he added.

Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will compete in the inaugural edition, with all six teams aiming to become the first-ever winners of the women's Champions Trophy.

"With a marquee ICC women's event now taking place every year, we have a significant opportunity to build greater momentum, provide more consistency and create a stronger rhythm for the women's game, its players and its fans around the world," Shah said.

Notably, teams such as the West Indies, who won the T20 World Cup in 2016, Pakistan and Bangladesh are not part of the tournament.

The tournament will be played in the T20I format. The six participating teams will face each other once in a round-robin league, with the top two sides qualifying for the final, scheduled to be played on February 28.

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