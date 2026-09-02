'Call Retired Military Personnel': Netizens React As PCB Turns To LinkedIn To Find Fielding Coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned to LinkedIn to recruit a fielding coach for the Pakistan men's national cricket team, prompting a wave of humorous reactions from netizens. In a LinkedIn post on Monday, the PCB announced, "WE ARE HIRING!" and said the detailed job description and eligibility criteria were available on its official website.

Interested candidates can apply by 5 pm on Sept. 9, 2026, through the email address mentioned in the notification.

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According to the PCB, it is looking for an experienced and skilled fielding coach who can play a key role in developing and enhancing the fielding skills of players in the national team.

The PCB has listed several eligibility criteria, including a minimum Level II cricket coaching accreditation and at least five years of experience in a similar role with elite cricketers, national teams, franchises or international teams.

The candidates are also required to have a strong understanding of fielding techniques, game analysis and player development, along with experience in coaching cricketers to international standards. PCB has also mentioned strong planning, management, analytical and problem-solving skills as requirements for the role.

Computer literacy, including proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, is also mandatory, while experience with coaching software is an added qualification for the role.

'Call Retired Military Personnel': Internet Reacts

The PCB's decision to advertise the position on LinkedIn sparked a series of jokes and sarcastic comments, with several users claiming they were interested in the role and others suggesting alternative ways to recruit a coach.

A user named Aamri A Rehman commented under the LinkedIn post, "Why are you posting this here? Just directly call some retired military or army personnel for the job."

Meanwhile, one user named Rohit Sharma joked, "Job interview ka first question: ‘How many catches have you personally dropped?' Experience preferred."

Another user Arjun Pushya wrote, "PCB on LinkedIn: We're hiring a Fielding Coach. Candidates must have strong communication skills… because apparently catching the ball isn't enough, you also need to explain why you didn't."

Muhammad Talha commented, "Looks like PCB's CV shortlist has run out, so they had to put up a public post just to make the recruitment process look merit-based."

Another user, Adnana Asif, wrote, "I am interested. I can dive like Jonty Rhodes."

Siddharth Banik commented, "First in my bloodline to see a cricket board searching for fielding coach(es) for their National team on LinkedIn."

Hassaan Javaid said, "Koi retd. captain ya general ya brigadier rakhlo na. Why are you hiring? Pakistan Cricket Board."

Vinay Motamarri also expressed interest, writing, "Interested. I have dropped 2 catches recently."

Ricky Joshi joked, "PCB -> Pakistan Cartoon Board. Who hires fielding coach on LinkedIn man!"

Abdul Mannan added, "Required qualification: Ability to perform miracles."

Himanshu Thukral wrote, "I saw this on Instagram, I thought it was fake, then I checked LinkedIn… man, it's real. They are literally hiring from LinkedIn… it's a joke or what."

Pakistan's men's team suffered a 194-run defeat against England at Lord's on Sunday. England secured a 194-run victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

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