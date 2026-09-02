Why Avocado Toast Featured In PM Modi's Latest Social Media Reel

Avocado toast, a popular breakfast choice among Gen Z, has found its way into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest social media reel, where he highlighted the growing popularity of avocados in India and the opportunities the crop is creating for farmers.

In the reel, titled ‘Indian avocados are clearly getting more popular!', posted on Wednesday, PM Modi spoke about how the fruit has moved from being a relatively unfamiliar, largely imported food to appearing on dining tables, supermarket shelves and restaurant menus across the country.

Modi had first spoken about avocados during the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. “The avocado fruit is creating quite a buzz these days,” he said, noting that the fruit was once little known in India, but is now increasingly being consumed.

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From Gen Z's Favourite Toast To Indian Farms

One of the most recognisable ways avocados have entered India's urban food culture is through avocado toast. The simple dish typically combines toasted bread with mashed or sliced avocado and can be topped with ingredients such as poached eggs, chilli flakes, seeds or feta.

Its popularity also reflects changing food preferences among younger consumers, particularly Gen Z, who have embraced foods that are visually appealing, customisable and associated with healthy eating.

Avocados are a source of unsaturated fats, fibre and several vitamins and minerals, making them a popular ingredient in health-conscious meals.

But Modi's reel was not just about the fruit's popularity in cafés and urban kitchens. He used the avocado story to highlight how changing consumer demand is opening up new opportunities for Indian farmers.

He shared the example of Andhra Pradesh farmer Karpa Varadaraj, who began cultivating avocados after seeing the crop on a friend's farm and learning more about it through YouTube. Varadaraj now produces around four tonnes of avocados and supplies them directly to local shops, according to Modi.

The Prime Minister also pointed to avocado cultivation in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, where farmers have started planting the fruit alongside their coffee plantations.

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Modi said the growing demand for Indian avocados is benefiting both consumers and farmers. He noted that locally grown avocados can add to dishes such as avocado toast while also helping increase farmers' incomes.

The reel therefore puts a familiar Gen Z café staple in a larger context. It shows how a once-unfamiliar fruit is becoming part of India's food culture while creating new possibilities for domestic agriculture.

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