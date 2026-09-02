Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs IDN-W

Defending champions Sri Lanka cruised to an easy win against the United Arab Emirates in their first match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side will be keen to maintain their winning momentum when they square off against Indonesia on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup 2026: Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women

Tournament: Women's Asia Cup 2026

Match: 6th, Group B

Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women Live Streaming: How To Watch In India

Live telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women: What To Expect

In their previous fixture, Sri Lanka dominated from the outset. Chethana Vimukthi and Mithali Ayodhya scalped 3 wickets each, reducing the UAE to 79 runs. With a paltry target in sight, skipper Athapaththu slammed 48 off 25 balls to power her side to a nine-wicket victory. Sri Lanka's win put them at the top of the Women's Asia Cup Group B points table.



Indonesia, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after losing their tournament opener against Bangladesh. Ni Ariani picked up 3 wickets for 28 runs in the opener against Bangladesh. While Bangladesh were restricted to 129, their bowlers struck back to dismiss Indonesia for just 58.



Now, Indonesia will be hoping to upset the defending champions and win their first game of the tournament.

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women: Date And Time

The Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup match will be begin at 8 p.m. IST on September 2, 2026.

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women: Venue

The Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women: Live Telecast

The Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women's Asia Cup match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Women: Squads

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Sanjana Kavindi, Nimasha Meepage, Chethana Vimukthi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya



Indonesia Women Squad: Ni Luh Dewi, Desi Wulandari, Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini (w/c), Rahmawati Pangestuti, Kisi Kasse, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Ni Ariani, Maria Corazon, Kadek Winda Prastini, Sang Maypriani, Ni Kadek Fitria Rada Rani, Sofia Velic, Derni Bangi, Lie Qiao, Dara Paramitha



Women's Asia Cup 2026 Group B Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Sri Lanka Women 1 1 0 2 6.263 2 Bangladesh Women 1 1 0 2 3.55 3 Indonesia Women 1 0 1 0 -3.55 4 UAE Women 1 0 1 0 -6.263

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