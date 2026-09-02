Hexaware CEO Ramakarthikeyan To Step Down; Vivek Jetley Named Successor

Hexaware Technologies has appointed Vivek Jetley as CEO designate, with Jetley set to take charge of the IT services company on October 28 as it looks to expand its AI-led services business globally.

Jetley will succeed Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, who will step down as CEO and as a member of Hexaware's board on Oct. 28. Ramakarthikeyan, who has led the company for 12 years, will remain with Hexaware as a senior adviser to support the leadership transition.

Jetley has more than 25 years of experience across AI and data, enterprise transformation and strategy. He joins Hexaware from EXL, where he is president and leads its insurance, healthcare and life sciences businesses.

Before his current role, Jetley served as president and head of EXL Analytics. He built and led the company's advanced analytics, AI services and enterprise data management capabilities across industries.

Jetley joined EXL in 2006 through its acquisition of Inductis, an analytics consulting firm where he was a partner. During his time at EXL, he held leadership roles covering corporate strategy, strategic partnerships and innovation, and led several acquisitions.

Larry Quinlan, non-executive chairman of Hexaware, said Jetley's experience would support the company's next phase of growth. “On behalf of Hexaware's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Keech for his contributions to the Company over the past 12 years,” Quinlan said. “I am excited to welcome Vivek to Hexaware and see him take the company forward.”

Sandra Horbach, a Hexaware board member and chair of Americas Corporate Private Equity at Carlyle, said Jetley had experience in scaling businesses and building data and AI-led growth platforms.

“As a major shareholder in Hexaware, Carlyle is excited to support Vivek as he steps into this role, and thanks Keech for his contributions to Hexaware over the past 12 years,” Horbach said.

Jetley said AI adoption was changing how IT services are delivered and how enterprises create value.

Ramakarthikeyan said he was confident about Hexaware's prospects as he prepares to move into his advisory role.

“It has been a privilege to lead Hexaware and work alongside some of the most talented colleagues, clients and partners in the industry,” Ramakarthikeyan said. “I look forward to supporting a smooth leadership transition in my role as Senior Advisor to the company.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.