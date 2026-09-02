India Engaging US, Europe To Build Resilient Critical Mineral Supply Chains: Piyush Goyal

India is working with the US, UK and European countries to strengthen critical mineral supply chains and develop processing capabilities to meet domestic requirements, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 66th Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in Delhi, Goyal said India is holding discussions with several countries on collaborations and partnerships in critical minerals.

“We are talking to some countries with whom we will be having collaborations and partnerships to promote critical minerals being processed and developed for our requirements, with the US also,” Goyal said.

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ANI reported that Goyal added that India is a member of the Critical Minerals Partnership and is actively participating in the Pax Silica grouping. The government is also in talks with partners in the UK and Europe to build more resilient supply chains.

“We are a member of the Critical Minerals Partnership, we are active in the Pax Silica grouping that they have created, with several of our partners in UK and Europe we are in dialogue about how we can build more resilient supply chains. India is on the move and that is the only reality,” Goyal said.

According to ANI report, Goyal also defended India's economic growth, saying the country has continued to remain among the fastest-growing major economies despite global uncertainty.

“The naysayers can say what they want, but 7.8% growth is a reality,” he said.

Addressing criticism over the quality of India's growth, Goyal said comparisons between the old and new GDP series were misleading because the base year had changed.

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On the question of whether economic growth was translating into jobs, Goyal pointed to demand for workers across sectors.

“I go to the textile sector. They tell me, ‘Please get us some more people in Tirupur.' I go to talk to Larsen & Toubro... They say, ‘We don't have people,'” he said.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be travelling to the United States for the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting and to also discuss India-US bilateral trade deal negotiations. Gor said both the countries are working closely together.

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