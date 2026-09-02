MosChip Clarifies Rs 200-Crore Supreme Court Order — Here's What They Said

MosChip Technologies has clarified that a Rs 200-crore additional security directed by the Supreme Court will not have any financial or operational impact on the company.

In an exchange filing dated September 2, MosChip said the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on September 1 in proceedings arising from a dispute involving Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA) and certain persons and entities connected with the company's promoters.

The court has directed the respondents in the matter to furnish additional security of Rs 200 crore, jointly and severally.

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MosChip said it was not an original party to the proceedings and has no connection with the underlying dispute. The company had, however, filed an impleadment application before the Supreme Court to safeguard its interests in connection with its proposed acquisition of a 73% stake in Vayavya Labs Private Limited (VLPL).

The Supreme Court allowed MosChip's application and heard the company in the matter.

MosChip clarified that it will not fund the additional security ordered by the Supreme Court, as it is neither involved in nor an interested party in the underlying petition.

"The company is not a party to the said proceedings and has no connection with the underlying dispute," MosChip said in its filing.

The company added that the additional security is proposed to be furnished by the concerned persons and entities in accordance with the court's order. No direct financial outflow for MosChip is currently envisaged.

The company said it will make further disclosures, if required, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

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The Supreme Court had, through an interim order dated May 11, directed the parties to maintain status quo concerning MosChip's proposed acquisition of 73% of VLPL.

MosChip had earlier disclosed the matter to the stock exchanges on May 12, 2026.

The company reiterated that the Supreme Court's latest judgment, including the Rs 200-crore security direction, does not have any financial, operational or business impact on MosChip Technologies.

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