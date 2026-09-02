Meesho Block Deal: SoftBank Likely To Sell Rs 1,435 Crore Stake At 3% Discount

Softbank is set to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,435 crore of Meesho Ltd. on Thursday, Sept. 3, according to sources in the know. The bank's special purpose investment vehicle and subsidiary SVF II Meerkat DE is looking to sell 7 crore shares for a floor price of Rs 205 per share, with a 3% discount to the Current Market Price (CMP).

Bank of America (BofA) and JP Morgan are expected to be the bankers for the deal.

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SVF II Meerkat DE held 8.60% stake in Meesho as a public shareholder of the company, as per BSE shareholding pattern data as of June 2026.

This development comes after CLSA (Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia) has initiated coverage on Meesho with an Underperform rating and a target price of Rs 150, implying around 28% downside from the stock's price of Rs 207 as of Aug. 27.

The brokerage's central concern was straightforward: Meesho had built a massive consumer franchise, but turning that scale into sustainable monetisation may prove considerably harder.

The brokerage says the wide range of possible outcomes makes the stock a high-risk investment: faster-than-expected monetisation could support the bull case, but weaker execution could result in significant downside.

Meesho Share Price Movement

Share price of Meesho Ltd. saw a 3.14% uptick to settle at Rs 211.60 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.59% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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The stock opened at Rs 205.15, compared to its previous close of Rs 205.15. During today's trading session, Meesho Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 204.60 to Rs 213.95.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 125.56 and a high of Rs 254.40. On the performance front, Meesho Ltd share price is up 21060.00% on a year-on-year basis.

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