'Trump Strait!' US President Floats Renaming Strait Of Hormuz After US Control Claim

President Donald J. Trump sparked a new round of diplomatic controversy when he proposed renaming the strategically important Strait of Hormuz the "Trump Strait," a typical combination of realpolitik and trademark self-branding.

Following weeks of heavy US naval operations and airstrikes intended to weaken Iranian capabilities and ensure safe passage for commercial oil tankers transiting the Persian Gulf, the comments were posted on Truth Social.

"Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be “hotter” than ever before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump Posted.

The proposal coincides with the White House's claim that coalition forces had "almost total control" over maritime commerce via the chokepoint, which typically handles 20% of the world's petroleum.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War To Escalate? Two Oil Tankers Disabled After Hitting Mines in Strait of Hormuz, Says IRGC

US Central Command recently claimed major strikes that destroyed Iranian naval bases and anti-ship positions, despite Tehran's continued threats to the transit corridor with mine-laying operations and coastal missile batteries.

Trump has previously dabbled in renaming the historic passage. He made lighthearted references to the corridor as the "Strait of Trump" in previous speeches and social media posts.

He also released counterfeit maps that were shared by online supporters. His previous administrative efforts to modify geographical nomenclature to conform to national power dynamics are reflected in the discourse.

In accordance with international maritime law, the Strait of Hormuz is made up of defined international transit lanes as well as territorial seas split between Iran and Oman. Official geographic designations are governed by multilateral treaties, historical usage, and international organisations.

ALSO READ: US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran Hours After Oil Tankers In Hormuz Come Under Attack; Brent Jumps To $94

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