Buy, Sell Or Hold: Piramal Pharma, Bharti Hexacom, SBI, NMDC And Blue Star — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Bharti Hexacom Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of State Bank of India at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of NMDC Ltd.?

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert and Nandish Shah, assistant vice president and research and advisory- PCG, Motilal Oswaal Financial Services, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Piramal Pharma (CMP: Rs 213.78)

Shah: Buy

Enter the stock for the long term.

Bharti Hexacom (CMP: Rs 1,531.10)

Shah: Buy

Would prefer the stock over Indus Towers.

Promoter has a good track record of more than 15 years running this business.

State Bank of India (CMP: Rs 1,020.90)

Shah: Hold

Continue to hold on.

Price target is Rs 1,300.

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NMDC (CMP: Rs 85.75)

Sarvade: Hold

Short to medium term outlook is down.

Overall long term trend is up.

Support at Rs 83.

If we are getting those levels, time to add.

Closing below Rs 80 will shake the trend, exit at that level.

Upper range target at Rs 100-Rs 100.

Blue Star (CMP: Rs 1,445.30)

Shah: Buy

Have a neutral rating.

Makes more sense compared to Voltas.

Largely focused on commercial side.

Voltas has higher competition with lower margins.

BEML (CMP: Rs 2,032.40)

Shah: Hold

Hold the stock.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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