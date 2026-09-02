Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

LIC Cuts SAIL Stake By 2% To 4.625%, Sells Over 8.26 Crore Shares

Life Insurance Corporation of India has cut its stake in Steel Authority of India to 4.625% after selling 8,26,32,513 shares. The transactions took place between April 28 and September 1, taking LIC below the 5% shareholding threshold.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
LIC Cuts SAIL Stake By 2% To 4.625%, Sells Over 8.26 Crore Shares
The latest transaction follows LIC’s sale of 8.51 crore SAIL shares in April, when its stake fell from 8.687% to 6.626%.
(Photo Source: NDTV Profit/ AI Generated)

Life Insurance Corporation of India has reduced its stake in Steel Authority of India Limited by 2.001% through market sales, taking its holding below the 5% mark.

According to a regulatory disclosure dated September 2, LIC sold 8,26,32,513 SAIL shares between April 28 and September 1, 2026.

Following the transactions, LIC's holding in the state-owned steelmaker fell to 19,10,32,968 shares, or 4.625% of SAIL's total share capital and voting rights.

Also Read: SAIL Shares In Focus: PSU Steelmaker To Raise Prices By Rs 1,000/MT Effective Tonight

LIC Reduces SAIL Holding Below 5%

Before the latest sale, LIC held 27,36,65,481 SAIL shares. It represented a 6.625% stake in the company.

The sale of more than 8.26 crore shares reduced LIC's holding by 2.001%. The insurer now holds 4.625% in SAIL.

The disclosure was made under Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. The filing classifies the transaction as a market sale.

SAIL's total equity share capital remained unchanged at Rs 41,305.25 crore during the transaction period.

LIC has also clarified in the filing that it does not belong to SAIL's promoter or promoter group.

Also Read: SAIL Sees Lower Coking Coal Costs As Steel Prices Weaken In Monsoon Quarter

LIC Has Been Cutting Its SAIL Exposure

The latest transaction follows another major reduction in LIC's SAIL holding earlier this year.

In April 2026, LIC had disclosed the sale of 8.51 crore SAIL shares, reducing its stake from 8.687% to 6.626%.

With the latest sale, LIC has now moved below the 5% shareholding level in SAIL.

The development comes as SAIL continues to remain a major public sector steel producer. Its shares have gained nearly 59% over the past year.

The latest filing does not disclose the price at which LIC sold the shares or the total value of the transactions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Manchester United's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Carlos Baleba To Youri Tielemans — Check Summer Transfers

Manchester United's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Carlos Baleba To Youri Tielemans — Check Summer Transfers

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com