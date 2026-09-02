FC Barcelona's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Anthony Gordon To Rodri — Check Summer 2026 Transfers

FC Barcelona entered the 2026 summer transfer window as reigning La Liga champions, and with the club's finances easing under La Liga's 1:1 rule, Hansi Flick's side went about strengthening a squad that already boasted eight World Cup winners.

Here's a look at Barcelona's five biggest signings by transfer value this summer.

1. Anthony Gordon (£69.3 Million)

England's forward Anthony Gordon's move from Newcastle United stands as Barcelona's marquee signing of the summer and the club's biggest individual outlay since Frenkie de Jong's arrival in 2019.

The England winger, capable of playing on the left or through the middle, fought off interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and Bayern Munich to complete the move, signing a five-year contract.

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2. Rodri (£65 Million)

Barcelona pulled off arguably the biggest coup of their summer by beating fierce rivals Real Madrid to the signature of Rodri, Spain's World Cup-winning captain, in a deal worth reportedly €60 million (around £65 million) from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest central midfielders in world football. Rodri's arrival gives Flick's side a dominant presence at the base of midfield as they look to add the Champions League to their recent domestic dominance.

3. Karim Adeyemi (€29 Million)

Karim Adeyemi joined from Borussia Dortmund for €29 million, adding further pace and depth to Barcelona's attacking options.

The German international, known for his direct running and versatility across the front line, gives Flick another dynamic option to rotate alongside the club's established attacking talents.

4. Gabriel Jesus (€10 Million)

Barcelona brought in Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal for a fee of €10 million plus add-ons, addressing their need for centre-forward depth following Robert Lewandowski's departure at the end of his contract.

The Brazilian forward's arrival gives Barcelona a proven Premier League-tested option up front, even as the club continued to be linked with bigger-name strikers throughout the window.

5. Jesse Bosiwu — Club Brugge (Fee: €8.5 Million) (Adaozublog.com)

Rounding out the top five is Jesse Bosiwu, who joined from Club Brugge for a reported €8.5 million, adding further squad depth as Barcelona continued to build out their roster across multiple positions during the window.

Barcelona's business was also shaped by exits, with Robert Lewandowski leaving on a free transfer after his contract wasn't renewed and Ferran Torres joining PSG for a fee of €50 million.

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