Real Madrid's Top 5 Signings By Market Value: Yan Diomande To Marc Cucurella — Check Summer 2026 Transfers

Real Madrid entered the 2026 summer transfer window determined to end a two-season trophy drought, backing new-old manager José Mourinho with one of the most active recruitment drives in Europe.

Here's a look at the club's five biggest signings by transfer value this summer.

1. Yan Diomande (€125 million)

Yan Diomande emerged as the crown jewel of Real Madrid's summer business, with the club winning a fierce three-way race against Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool for the RB Leipzig winger's signature.

The 19-year-old Côte d'Ivoire international, who dazzled in the Bundesliga last season and can operate on either flank, arrives for a reported fee of around €125 million. This is the most expensive signing of Real Madrid this summer.

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2. Marc Cucurella (€55 Million)

Marc Cucurella completed a move from Chelsea for a fee of €55 million (around £51.8 million), fighting off interest from Barcelona and Manchester City to seal a return to Spanish football, according to Team Talk.

The Spain international, who won the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League with Chelsea, was the only Real Madrid player to have featured for Spain at this year's FIFA World Cup.

3. Denzel Dumfries (€20 Million)

Real Madrid moved swiftly and decisively to sign Denzel Dumfries by triggering a release clause in his Inter Milan contract, paying just €20 million for the Dutch international, a discount on the €25 million clause value due to timing, as the fee rose incrementally through the summer, Goal.com reported.

The 30-year-old right-back, a two-time Serie A champion with Inter, arrives to provide direct competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold following Dani Carvajal's departure.

4. Ibrahima Konaté (Free Transfer)

French defender Ibrahima Konaté joined Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract at Liverpool expired, representing a significant coup for the club given his standing as one of the Premier League's top centre-backs, according to a report by Team Talk.

While no fee was paid, Konaté's market value was among the highest of any defender available this summer, making his free arrival one of the most talked-about deals of the window.

Konate will be under contract for four years at his new club.

5. Bernardo Silva - Manchester City (Free Transfer)

Rounding out the top five is Bernardo Silva, who also arrived on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City at the end of his contract.

The versatile Portuguese midfielder signed a two-year deal, giving Mourinho's midfield further experience and depth as the club looks to address a long-standing creative void left by the exits of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

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