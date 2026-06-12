Real Madrid Agree Deal For Bernardo Silva As Florentino Perez Accelerates Summer Rebuild

Real Madrid's rebuild is gathering pace following Florentino Perez's re-election as club president. After securing the return of Jose Mourinho to take charge in the dugout, Los Blancos have now agreed a deal for Bernardo Silva, adding one of Europe's most accomplished midfielders to their plans for the future.

Perez is determined to rebuild the squad following two trophyless seasons. Unlike the Mourinho appointment, which required Madrid to trigger a 15-million-euro release clause, Silva is set to arrive as a free agent after the expiration of his Manchester City contract.

The 31-year-old had long been linked with a move to Barcelona and was widely expected to join the Catalan club. However, Madrid moved decisively once Mourinho's return was finalised, placing themselves at the front of the queue for one of Europe's most accomplished midfielders.

While the transfer has been agreed in principle, Silva is expected to postpone signing the final paperwork until after Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Why Real Madrid Wanted Silva

Madrid's interest extends beyond Silva's technical quality. The Portuguese international is regarded as one of the most versatile midfielders in world football, capable of operating as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or wide playmaker.

His experience at the highest level also makes him an attractive addition to a squad that already features Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham.

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The move also represents a financially attractive opportunity. By signing Silva as a free agent, Madrid can add an elite-level player without paying a transfer fee, allowing the club to direct resources towards other areas of the squad.

A Trophy-Laden Career

Silva arrives in Madrid after a highly successful nine-year spell at Manchester City. Since joining from Monaco in 2017, he has been a key figure in one of the most dominant periods in English football.

During his time under Pep Guardiola, Silva won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the UEFA Champions League. He also played a key role in City's historic treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, cementing his status as one of the club's modern greats.

Before moving to England, Silva helped Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17, breaking Paris Saint-Germain's domestic dominance and reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

At international level, he has been a cornerstone of Portugal's national team for nearly a decade and was named Player of the Tournament when Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.

What Comes Next

Silva's expected arrival is unlikely to be the final piece of Madrid's summer business. The club continues to explore reinforcements across the squad as Mourinho prepares for his second spell in charge.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté has also been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, while the club continues to be associated with players such as Denzel Dumfries, Joško Gvardiol, Enzo Fernández and Nico Paz.

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