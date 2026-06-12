Real Madrid Trigger 15-Million-Euro Clause To Bring 'Special One' Jose Mourinho Back To Bernabeu

Real Madrid have completed one of the most high-profile managerial appointments of the summer transfer window, agreeing to pay €15 million to bring José Mourinho back to the Santiago Bernabéu for a second spell in charge. Benfica confirmed that Real Madrid activated the Portuguese coach's release clause, paving the way for Mourinho's return more than a decade after his first stint ended in 2013.

The decision reflects Madrid's urgency to reset after two trophyless seasons despite boasting a squad packed with elite talent. Club president Florentino Perez promised to reappoint Mourinho if re-elected and moved swiftly to fulfil that pledge after securing victory in the club's first contested presidential election in nearly two decades.

Mourinho has signed a three-year contract running until June 2029, with Benfica moving swiftly to announce Marco Silva as his replacement. Mourinho's arrival was followed by another significant investment by Real Madrid, with the club also securing the services of Bernardo Silva, who left Manchester City as a free agent.

Real Madrid's latest managerial pick was influenced by instability both on and off the pitch. The club failed to win major silverware over the past two seasons while rivals Barcelona picked up back-to-back La Liga titles. Following a turbulent campaign that included managerial changes and clashes in the dressing room, Perez opted for a coach renowned for his ‘iron-fist' approach who has consistently delivered trophies.

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A Career Built On Trophies

Few managers can match Mourinho's résumé. From making a fairytale run to the 2004 UEFA Champions League trophy with Porto to delivering Inter Milan's historic treble in 2010, the Portuguese coach established himself among the game's most successful tacticians.

Mourinho has won league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, and the UEFA Champions League with both Porto and Inter Milan. He remains the only manager to have completed UEFA's full set of major club trophies, winning the Europa League with Manchester United, and the Europa Conference League with Roma.

Before agreeing to return to Madrid, Mourinho spent a season at Benfica, where he oversaw an unbeaten domestic league campaign but still finished third due to an unusually high number of draws.

Revisiting Mourinho's First Madrid Era

Mourinho's first spell at Real Madrid lasted from 2010 until 2013 and remains one of the most defining periods of his career. Brought in to challenge Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona side, he immediately raised Madrid's competitiveness and ended a prolonged period of European frustration.

His greatest achievement came in the 2011-12 season when Real Madrid won La Liga with a then-record 100 points and 121 goals, ending Barcelona's domestic dominance. He also delivered the Copa del Rey in 2011 and guided the club to three consecutive UEFA Champions League semi-finals after years of early exits.

The success, however, was accompanied by controversy. Mourinho's confrontational style led to high-profile disputes with players, media figures and rivals, while intense dressing-room tensions eventually contributed to his departure in 2013.

What To Expect

Mourinho returns to a very different Real Madrid. The club now possesses a squad headlined by Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham, but also faces mounting pressure to convert talent into trophies.

His second spell is likely to be judged less on long-term philosophy and more on immediate results. If Mourinho can restore structure, discipline and consistency, Madrid may once again become serious contenders on every front.

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