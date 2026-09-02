Who's Ian Tyler? Ex-Balfour Beatty CEO Takes Over As BP Chairperson After Manifold Ouster

Oil giant BP has named Ian Tyler as its new chairperson, months after the shock dismissal of his predecessor Alfred Manifold.

Tyler, who joined BP as a non-executive director in April 2025, was appointed the Interim Chair on May 26 this year. Tyler will assume responsibility as BP's new chair immediately.

BP also announced that the company's senior independent director, Amanda Blanc, will step down from the board.

Who Is Ian Tyler?

Tyler is the former CEO of construction company Balfour Beatty. He is currently chair of Grafton Group as well as the senior independent director of the mining company Anglo American.

According to a release by BP, Tyler has worked alongside over 15 chief executives during his career across oil and gas, natural resources, and engineering businesses.

In the past, Tyler had chaired Cairn Energy. He had also served as a non-executive director of defence contractor BAE Systems.

Speaking on his appointment, Tyler said that he would ensure that BP's board has the depth, experience and capabilities "needed to support the company's strategic priorities and long-term value creation".

"I am committed to establishing regular and transparent engagement with our shareholders, while continuing to support the wider leadership team as they deliver the performance and value our shareholders rightfully expect," he added.

Tyler's appointment comes as BP is shifting its strategy, The Guardian reported. The company is refocusing on fossil fuel extraction and ditching renewable energy projects. BP's chief executive, Meg O'Neill, had urged UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham last month to utilise the country's oil and gas resources.

The comments came against the backdrop of BP wanting to sell its North Sea business. O'Neill had said that the company's investments in the North Sea were "not competitive" within BP's portfolio.

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BP's Leadership Woes

BP's previous chair, Manifold, was removed in May this year, after less than eight months in the role. He faced accusations of "serious concerns" linked to governance standards, oversight and conduct, as per CNBC.

Manifold had pushed back against the accusations.

In 2023, Bernard Looney stepped down as BP's CEO after the company stated that he misled the firm's board about past relationships with colleagues. His successor, Murray Auchincloss, stepped down after less than two years as the chief executive.

O'Neill became the firm's fourth CEO in six years when she assumed the post in December.

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