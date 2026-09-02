India Soon To Be 3rd Largest Wind Energy Player: Govt Official

India will soon surpass Germany to become the third-largest wind energy producer in the World, as the nation is poised to achieve 107 GW capacity by 2030, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of the 8th edition of Windenergy India 2026, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy Rajesh Kulhari said India's energy transition is no longer just about adding megawatts.

It is about building a complete industrial ecosystem that creates skilled jobs, drives wind manufacturing exports, guarantees energy security, and lowers system costs by reducing dependence on fossil fuels, he added.

About India surpassing Germany in terms of installed wind capacity, he said, "We have surpassed Brazil this year. We are at 58 GW while germany is currently at 77 GW, we are on track to surpass Germany before 2030 with more than 107 GW (wind capacity)".

Presently, China is at the top with installed wind energy capacity nearing 700 GW, followed by the US at over 160 GW.

Germany stood at the third position on the chart, followed by India.

Dinesh Jagdale, Scretary, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and President - Corporate Affairs & Retail Business at Suzlon Energy, said the path ahead is clear: 100 GW by 2030 and 155 GW by 2035.

Getting there needs collaboration between manufacturers, developers, policymakers, and innovators working together, he added.

India's domestic turbine-making capacity has grown to 24 GW annually, up from 10 GW in 2014, with 70–80 per cent domestic value addition. Wind equipment exports crossed Rs 12,000 crore in FY2025-26, up nearly 50 per cent, and MNRE has launched WT-MARUT, India's first wind supply-chain portal, built with IWTMA positioning India as both a rapid-deployment market and a global export hub.

"This reflects a sector coming of age. As we export oriented companies continue to scale manufacturing and expand exports from India, we remain committed to strengthening the country's position as a global wind export hub and to contributing meaningfully to India's broader export ambition," said Suman Nag, Global Business Development, Envision Energy India and EC Member, IWTMA.

Windergy India 2026, the country's flagship wind platform, is scheduled to be held from 7–9 October 2026 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Organised by IWTMA and PDA Ventures, supported by the Ministry of Power and MNRE, the event brings 20,000 attendees, 400 delegates and 350 exhibitors from 30 countries, with Suzlon India as Platinum Partner, Envision and Senvion as Gold Partners, Venwind and Renfra as Silver Partners and country pavilions from Germany, Denmark and Spain. PTI KKS 1.0.0 BAL BAL

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