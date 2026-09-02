Nasdaq Eyes More Indian Listings, Citing Growth In Economy, Tech And Startups

Nasdaq wants to see more Indian companies listed on the US exchange in the coming years, as growing global interest in India creates new opportunities for Indian businesses seeking international capital.

Edward Knight, Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, said global investors are increasingly interested in India because of its economic growth, technology sector and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

According to the ANI, Knight made the remarks at an event at Nasdaq where Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra rang the opening bell.

“Here at NASDAQ, we know the global investor is very, very interested in India. And for good reason,” Knight said. He added that Nasdaq would like to see more Indian companies choose the exchange for their listings in the coming years.

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India's Growth Drives Global Investor Interest

Knight pointed to India's economic expansion, skilled workforce and entrepreneurial culture as key factors drawing international investors and global technology companies.

He also highlighted the growing presence of Nasdaq listed companies in India. Companies such as Google, Apple and NVIDIA are expanding their operations and investments in the country, he said.

According to Knight, this growing business presence is also contributing to investor interest in these companies and their shares.

The remarks come as India's technology and startup ecosystem continues to attract global attention.

The country's expanding digital capabilities and growing pool of skilled professionals have strengthened its position as an important market for global technology businesses.

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Kwatra Highlights India-US Economic Ties

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra said India is undergoing a major economic and technological transformation. He pointed to the country's entrepreneurial ecosystem, digital growth and young workforce as key drivers.

Kwatra said technology and investment are emerging as important pillars of the India-US economic relationship. He also highlighted opportunities for deeper cooperation with Nasdaq listed technology companies in areas including technology, capital, infrastructure and skilled professionals.

Referring to India's latest growth figures, Kwatra said the economy expanded 7.8% in the latest quarter.

As India works towards its Viksit Bharat goal, he said New Delhi looks forward to stronger partnerships with American businesses, investors and institutions.

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