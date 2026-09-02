India, US Working Closely To Build 'Fair, Reciprocal And Mutually Beneficial' Trade Ties: Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday said India and the United States are working closely to build a trade relationship that is “fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial”. Gor was speaking at the 66th Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in New Delhi.

“Our two governments are working closely together to build a trade relationship that is fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial,” Gor said.

He added that the two countries had made “real progress”, including through the trade understanding reached between their governments.

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Gor also said the India-US partnership extends beyond trade in goods, with the two countries working together across several areas.

“Our progress extends well beyond trade in goods. Our two nations are partnering on virtually everything under the roof,” he added.

The ambassador also highlighted the Pax Silica declaration signed by India and the US this year, calling it a step towards a pro-innovation regulatory framework. He said the declaration would make it easier for companies from both countries to invest across borders and support the next generation of entrepreneurs and builders.

Gor also confirmed that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to the United States later this month for the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting. The visit is also expected to provide an opportunity for the two sides to continue discussions on the India-US bilateral trade deal.

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“It's great to be with my good friend, the Commerce Minister. The United States and India are working very closely together; a lot is happening. The Minister will be travelling for the G20 meetings, just in a few weeks, in the United States. We look forward to having him in the United States,” Gor said.

Goyal's visit comes at a sensitive stage in the India-US trade negotiations, with both sides working to bridge the remaining gaps in the proposed agreement. The visit could provide fresh momentum to efforts to move the bilateral trade deal closer to finalisation.

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