Duleep Trophy Final: Want To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live? Chepauk Has The Answer

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is set to host the Duleep Trophy final as East Zone takes on South Zone in the five-day domestic cricket summit clash from September 6-10.

The final was shifted from the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to Chepauk to allow spectators to attend the marquee fixture.

Entry to the final will be free for fans, giving cricket followers in Chennai an opportunity to watch some of India's leading domestic and emerging players in action at one of the country's most iconic cricket venues.

The final will see East Zone, led by Ishan Kishan, face South Zone, captained by Tilak Varma. Both sides booked their places in the title clash after impressive semifinal victories.

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East Zone defeated Central Zone by four wickets, while South Zone beat North Zone by seven wickets.

The rise of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also played a part in East Zone's march to the final. The teenage sensation scored a memorable 92 off 81 balls in the semifinal against Central Zone to become the youngest batter to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history.

South Zone, meanwhile, will be hoping to go one step further after finishing runners-up in the previous edition. Tilak Varma's side secured their final spot with a seven-wicket win over North Zone, with the captain playing a crucial role in the successful chase.

The Duleep Trophy is one of India's premier first-class competitions and traditionally serves as an early test for players looking to make an impression ahead of the domestic season.

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The tournament began on August 23, with the quarterfinals and semifinals played at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The final is the only match being moved to a larger venue, with the BCCI specifically citing spectator access as the reason for shifting it to Chepauk.

With the trophy on the line and several established names alongside some of India's most promising young cricketers, Chepauk is set for a major domestic cricket contest, with fans able to watch the action live from September 6.

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