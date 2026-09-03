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Tata Power Commissions 400 Kv Jalpura-Khurja Transmission Corridor

Tata Power's transmission portfolio now stands at 7,900 circuit kilometres of lines operational and under execution across India.

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Tata Power Commissions 400 Kv Jalpura-Khurja Transmission Corridor
Tata Power's transmission portfolio now stands at 7,900 circuit kilometres of lines.
Photo Source: Freepik
New Delhi:

Tata Power on Thursday said it has commissioned the 400 kV Jalpura-Khurja transmission corridor in Uttar Pradesh.

The project comprises a double-circuit transmission line from Khurja to Jalpura, spanning 162 circuit kilometres (ckm) and a gas-insulated switchgear substation at Jalpura with 1,000 MVA transformation capacity, the company said in an exchange filing.

Khurja is an important power node in Western Uttar Pradesh, playing a strategic role in enabling efficient transmission of power towards NCR and Noida, the company said.

Tata Power's transmission portfolio now stands at 7,900 circuit kilometres of lines operational and under execution across India, it said. 

ALSO READ: NTPC, Powergrid, Tata Power: BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage; Picks Top Power Bets With Up To 55% Upside — Check Target Prices

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