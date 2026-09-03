GE Aerospace Ships Three F404-IN20 Engines To HAL For Indigenous Fighter Jets

US defence major GE Aerospace has delivered three F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for India's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas programme, offering another boost to the delayed Mk1A production schedule.

According to ANI, GE Aerospace said it shipped the three engines to HAL in August 2026. The company said it remains proud to work with HAL and the Indian Air Force to power India's indigenous fighter aircraft.

The latest delivery comes as engine availability remains a key issue for the Tejas Mk1A programme.

HAL has maintained that its production line is ready, but the pace of aircraft production and deliveries depends on the timely supply of F404 engines.

GE Had Promised More Engines In 2026

The latest shipment follows an earlier assurance from GE Aerospace on engine deliveries during the second half of 2026.

Former HAL Chairman DK Sunil had said in April that GE had assured the delivery of 20 F404 engines between June and December this year.

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DK Sunil also indicated that the 20 engine commitment was a conservative estimate and that GE could potentially deliver more.

The supply of engines has become an important factor in the delivery schedule for Tejas Mk1A aircraft. HAL has also been imposing contractual penalties on GE for delays in engine deliveries, as provided under the contract.

IAF Has Ordered 180 Tejas Mk1A Jets

The Indian Air Force has ordered 180 LCA Mk1A aircraft from HAL. The F404-IN20 engine is designed specifically for the Tejas and is a critical component for the single engine fighter.

GE Aerospace is contracted to supply 99 F404-IN20 engines to HAL under an agreement signed in 2021.

The company had earlier delivered engines for the Tejas programme before restarting production of the India specific F404-IN20 variant following the additional order.

The latest delivery is therefore significant for HAL as it continues efforts to maintain production and move the Tejas Mk1A programme forward.

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