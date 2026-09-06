'Who Builds India's Rockets'? ISRO Staff Unions Demand Clarity As Privatisation Plan Triggers Friction

In a joint representation to Chairperson V Narayanan, nine employee associations of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sought formal clarification on reports indicating a proposed transfer of ISRO's operational and manufacturing responsibilities to public sector undertakings and private sector entities.

As per the PTI report, in a letter dated September 4, the associations questioned ISRO's future role and raised concerns about the potential impact of the proposed changes on serving employees, sanctioned positions and future recruitment.

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The associations said private participation in defined commercial activities could coexist with a strong publicly owned ISRO, but opposed any policy that could reduce the organisation primarily to research and development while the production of launch vehicles and operation of launch infrastructure move outside public control.

The letter referred to comments reportedly made by Pawan Goenka, chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), at a public event on August 21. Goenka reportedly said that eventually ISRO would neither make nor manufacture launch vehicles, with such activities being undertaken by the private sector or PSUs.

Employee associations noted that while the remarks were widely publicised, the Department of Space has issued no official documentation clarifying the policy's legal basis, implementation schedule or impact on current staff and future hiring.

They also stressed that technology developed by ISRO is a national asset and argued, “Technology developed by ISRO is a national asset. Its transfer must be transparent, accountable and consistent with strategic, safety and employment considerations, not presented to employees through newspaper reports,” the letter stated, according to PTI.

The associations sought clarity on whether the design, development, realisation, integration, testing and launch of vehicles such as the PSLV, LVM3 and SSLV, as well as their successor systems, would remain ISRO functions or be transferred elsewhere.

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They further sought details on the impact of any proposed transition on sanctioned staff strength, existing vacancies, recruitment schedules and the induction of scientific, technical, administrative and industrial personnel across ISRO centres.

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