The One-Man Clean-Up Crew: How 'Bittu Tabahi' Transformed An MP River — And Landed A Dream Job

A 21-year-old BSc student from Madhya Pradesh has drawn national and international attention after spending months cleaning a polluted local river almost single-handedly.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known online as “Bittu Tabahi,” launched his cleanup campaign on Republic Day, January 26, 2026, after witnessing plastic waste, toxic algae, sludge and accumulated garbage choking the Ajnar River near a local temple in Biaora, Rajgarh district.

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What began as an effort involving a few friends soon became largely a solo mission. Despite reportedly not knowing how to swim and lacking industrial equipment and proper safety gear, Choudhary entered the polluted water with basic tools and manually removed tonnes of waste. He reportedly spent around Rs 30,000 from his own savings to support the cleanup.

The work came with significant risks. Choudhary reportedly suffered skin infections and irritation from prolonged exposure to the contaminated water and also encountered snakes during the operation. Nevertheless, he continued documenting the transformation of the river through before-and-after photographs and videos posted on social media.

His efforts initially attracted criticism from some people who questioned whether he was seeking social-media attention. However, the dramatic visual transformation of the river gradually won him widespread support and recognition, including praise from industrialist Anand Mahindra and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The campaign received a major international boost after a post highlighting Choudhary's months-long unpaid cleanup reached Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of Dutch environmental nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup. Slat responded publicly on X with a direct invitation: “Come work for us.”

Choudhary later met Chief Minister Yadav at the CM House, where his environmental initiative was praised and government support was assured.

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Coming from a modest family and currently pursuing his second year of college, Choudhary's campaign has turned a local environmental problem into a story of individual initiative, social-media mobilisation and international recognition.

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