Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP vs KSA ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026

Nepal will look to seal their place in the semi-finals when they take on Saudi Arabia at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. Nepal have won both their matches in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 so far and sit at the top of Group A, while Saudi Arabia revived their qualification hopes with a 17-run win over Bahrain.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Group A Points Table

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Nepal 2 2 0 2.647 4 2 Hong Kong 3 2 1 -0.107 4 3 Malaysia 3 1 2 -0.164 2 4 Saudi Arabia 3 1 2 -0.613 2 5 Bahrain 3 1 2 -0.685 2

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Nepal vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played on Sept. 6 starting at 7 a.m. IST.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Venue

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Fans in India can watch the Nepal vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website. There is no live telecast of the match on TV in India.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Preview

Nepal have made a perfect start to their Group A campaign, collecting four points from two matches to lead the table. They began with a dominant seven-wicket win over Bahrain, dismissing them for just 87 before chasing down the modest total. Their momentum continued against hosts Malaysia, who were bowled out for 103 as Nepal completed another emphatic victory with 170 balls remaining.

Saudi Arabia have endured a difficult start to their campaign, with defeats to Hong Kong and Malaysia leaving them under pressure. Waji Ul Hassan's team finally got on the board against Bahrain, defending 221 to claim a hard-earned 17-run victory. They now have two points after three outings and must produce a remarkable result on Sunday to remain in contention for qualification.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia Head To Head Record

Played: 1

Nepal Won: 1

Saudi Arabia: 0

Nepal defeated Saudi Arabia by 6 wickets in the only T20 encounter during the 2024 ACC Men's Premier Cup. You can watch the highlights of that match below.

Nepal vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Ishan Pandey, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Hemant Dhami, Dev Khanal, Arjun Kumal, Gulshan Jha, Basir Ahamad.

Saudi Arabia: Waji Ul Hassan (c), Faisal Khan, Abdul Wahid, Zain Ul Abidin, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Hisham Shaikh, Ahmad Raza, Muhammad Saqib, Usman Najeeb, Manan Ali (wk), Sheikh Shad Saif, Syed Naqash Tanveer (wk), Muhammad Atif, Zahid Iqbal.

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