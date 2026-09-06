Lanterns Season 1 Episode 4 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The mystery around Hal Jordan and John Stewart is getting deeper, while their partnership is also being tested. Episode 3 explored John's past and his journey to becoming a Green Lantern. Lanterns Episode 4 is set to take their strained partnership in a more dangerous direction.

Here's a quick look at what happened and what to expect next.

What Happened In Episode 3?

In Episode 3, John's backstory is explored, revealing his father's failed Green Lantern test and his family's efforts to prepare him for the Corps. Years later, John passes the Guardians' test and is chosen as a new Green Lantern under Hal Jordan's guidance. However, Hal makes it clear that he does not want an apprentice or intend to give up his ring.

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What To Expect From Episode 4?

Episode 4 of Lanterns is expected to intensify the conflict between Hal Jordan and John Stewart, with Sinestro manipulating Hal into viewing John as a potential threat. As Hal refuses to accept the idea of being replaced, their growing rivalry could push them towards a dangerous confrontation, while the Guardians' plans for John add another layer of tension.

Cast And Crew

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Jason Ritter, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nathan Fillion.

The series is created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, with Mundy serving as showrunner. James Hawes directed the first two episodes, while Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also directed episodes.

When, Where To Watch?

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 4 will be available on JioHotstar from 6:31 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Watch The Episode 4 Preview Here:

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