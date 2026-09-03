Lollapalooza India Full Lineup Is Here — Here's Who Will Take The Stage

Lollapalooza India 2027 has announced a massive lineup for its fifth edition, with international stars, Indian musicians and independent artists set to perform in Mumbai. The two-day festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24, 2027, across four stages.

Lollapalooza India 2027 Lineup

The international lineup includes Nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, British singer Olivia Dean, global girl group KATSEYE, Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer and Irish rock group Fontaines D.C. will make their India debuts at the festival.

The lineup also includes rock artist St. Vincent, EDM producer Steve Angello, Japanese DJ-producer ¥ØUSUKE ¥UKIMATSU, 2manydjs and Rachel Chinouriri.

The Indian lineup features singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, Gujarati artist Aditya Gadhvi, Indian Ocean, Blackstratblues, Kayan, Rajasthani folk group The Manganiyar Seduction, Scribe, fusion artist Varijashree Venugopal, Alain Johannes, Maneesh On The Beat, ZULAN, Ecca Vandal, Pinkshift, Isyana Sarasvati, Donn Bhat, Shanka Tribe, Calcutta Cowboy, Curtain Blue, Anoushka Maskey and The Lightyears Explode.

Hip-hop and independent music will be represented by Swadesi, Yashraj, RANJ X CLIFR, Meewakching, Janisht Joshi, Run It's The Kid, Dohnraj & The Peculiars, Karshni, Rasa, Noni-Mouse, Shriya Rao, Rafiki and Raj.

Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police will join Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej for Police Beyond Borders, based on their 2023 album featuring artists including Salim-Sulaiman, Shankar Mahadevan, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and the Berklee Indian Ensemble.

KATSEYE's current active lineup includes Daniela Avanzini, Indian-origin Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung. Lara's sister and pop artist, Rhea Raj, will also perform at the festival.

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About The Festival

Lollapalooza was founded by Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival. It later expanded to countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and India, while Chicago remains its permanent US home.

The 2027 edition follows the festival's biggest year yet in 2026, according to the organisers. Linkin Park's Mumbai performance also drew the largest audience for a single show since Lollapalooza India began in 2023.

The festival has grown beyond music, with its Lolla Food Park, art installations, brand experiences and fan communities becoming an important part of the event. The #LollaForChange initiative will also return, focusing on sustainability, accessibility and inclusivity.

ALSO READ: Lollapalooza India To Return For Fifth Edition In Mumbai On January 23-24

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