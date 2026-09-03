Lollapalooza India 2027 Ticket Sale Begins: Check Price; How To Book?

Lollapalooza India 2027 tickets are now on sale, with the general ticket sales opening at noon on Thursday. The fifth edition of the music festival will be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course from January 23–24, 2027.

The two-day festival will feature more than 40 live performances across four stages. The Early Bird tickets, introduced on the official website on Wednesday, have sold out.

Lollapalooza India 2027 Ticket Prices

Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2027 are currently listed on BookMyShow starting at Rs 7,999. The final price will depend on the ticket category and availability.

Days: January 23 and January 24

Timing: 2 pm

Location: Mahalaxmi Race Cource, Mumbai

Fans can choose from multiple ticket categories:

General Admission (GA)

Lolla Comfort by RuPay

RuPay Amplified Access

Lolla VIP

Lolla Platinum by Johnnie Walker

Ticket prices may increase as different phases sell out, so the current fares may not remain available throughout the sale.

How To Book Lollapalooza India 2027 Tickets

The official ticketing route for Lollapalooza India 2027 directs buyers to BookMyShow. Fans can follow these steps to book their tickets:

Visit the official Lollapalooza India website or BookMyShow. Select Lollapalooza India 2027 and choose the preferred ticket category. Check the current price and availability. Complete the payment using the available payment options. Save the booking confirmation and ticket details for entry.

Organisers are allowing buyers to purchase up to 10 tickets, subject to availability. They have also advised fans to avoid third-party sellers, as counterfeit tickets may not be accepted at the venue.

ALSO READ: Lollapalooza India To Return For Fifth Edition In Mumbai On January 23-24

General Admission Ticket

The two-day General Admission pass provides entry to the festival on both days and access to all four stages. GA ticket holders can also access the festival's food areas, bars, merchandise outlets, free water stations and brand experience zones.

Children aged 0 to 5 years can enter free when accompanied by a GA ticket holder. Children aged five and above will require their own applicable ticket.

Lolla Comfort, Lolla VIP and Lolla Platinum Offers

Lolla Comfort by RuPay includes all GA benefits, along with access to a dedicated comfort area, shaded seating, lawn games, upgraded air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated bar and selected food facilities.

Lolla VIP offers dedicated viewing areas at the festival's two main stages, along with access to a VIP zone and a separate entry lane. The package also includes upgraded restrooms and a dedicated merchandise outlet.

The premium Lolla Platinum by Johnnie Walker package includes access to an air-conditioned lounge, premium food and bar facilities, viewing pits at the main stages and other premium services. Lolla Platinum ticket holders will also have access to a dedicated on-site hospitality team to assist them during the festival. The package additionally includes complimentary salon services such as festival hair braiding, hair styling and glitter.

RuPay Amplified Access Offers

Eligible RuPay Credit Card holders can opt for RuPay Amplified Access, which combines benefits from Lolla VIP, Lolla Comfort by RuPay and General Admission.

The ticket includes curated food vouchers, merchandise coupons and cocktail/mocktail vouchers, along with access to the festival for both days.

Children aged 0 to 5 years can enter free when accompanied by a GA ticket holder, while children aged five and above will require their own applicable ticket.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Release Data: When Will Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi's Film Hit Big Screens — Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.