Singapore vs UAE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 In India

Singapore will face UAE in an ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Group B clash at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday, Sept. 6. UAE have won both their matches so far, while Singapore are still searching for their first victory. Here is all you need to know about the match, including the live streaming details in India.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Group B Points Table

Position Team Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 United Arab Emirates 2 2 0 2.107 4 2 Oman 3 2 1 1.243 4 3 Kuwait 3 2 1 0.9 4 4 Qatar 3 1 2 -0.254 2 5 Singapore 3 0 3 -3.181 0

UAE are currently top of Group B on net run rate, while Singapore are fifth without a point after three matches.

Singapore vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Singapore vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played on Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. IST onwards.

Singapore vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Venue

The Singapore vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Singapore vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The Singapore vs UAE match will not be available on live TV in India.

Singapore vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Singapore vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website.

Singapore vs UAE: Preview

Two successive wins have given UAE plenty of momentum heading into the fixture. Under Harpreet Singh Bhatia's captaincy, they kicked off their campaign by beating Qatar by 92 runs, largely thanks to Adeeb Usmani's composed 92 off 106 deliveries.

The UAE continued their winning start by overcoming Kuwait by 66 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, further boosting their position in the group. Shahdad came close to a century with a composed 94, while Akshdeep Nath produced the decisive spell, claiming 6 for 21 to rip apart the Kuwait middle order. Sitting on four points from two matches, UAE are firmly in contention for a semi-final place.

It has been a difficult tournament for Singapore, who remain rooted to the bottom of Group B after losing all three of their matches. Oman inflicted a 131-run defeat in their opening fixture, while Kuwait followed with a 160-run win in a game affected by rain. Their latest setback came against Qatar on Friday, who won by eight wickets despite a fighting 96 from skipper Manpreet Singh. Singapore's batting has lacked consistency, with regular early dismissals leaving Singh and the middle order with too much ground to recover.

Singapore vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

Singapore: Manpreet Singh (c), Suryansh Gulecha, Girin Gune, Rian Naik, Saiharsha Venugopal, Chandramouli Sridev, Hari Kukreja, Daksh Tyagi, Harman Singh, Kabir Berlia, Harsh Venkatram, Kabir Zandani, Yuvan Pandey, Pranav Sudarshan

UAE: Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma, Haider Ali, Ibrar Ahmed, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri.

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