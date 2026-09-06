US CPI, PPI, Rentomojo IPO, Oil Reports, West Asia Conflict And More — The Week Ahead

Global markets will turn their attention to a busy macroeconomic calendar next week, with US inflation data emerging as the key trigger for interest-rate expectations. While in India, your friendly neighbourhood renting platform's initial public offering will open for bidding.

Investors will also track, oil-market reports from OPEC and IEA, US Treasury auctions and a slew of economic indicators from the UK.

US Inflation Data To Take Centre Stage

The biggest event of the week will be the release of US August CPI on Friday, which will offer fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.

Economists expect headline CPI to rise 0.4% month-on-month, accelerating from 0.1% in July, while annual inflation is seen steady at 3.4%. Core CPI is expected to rise 0.2% month-on-month, with the annual rate easing to 2.4% from 2.5%.

The data will be closely watched after the recent focus on the US labour market and could influence expectations around the Fed's upcoming policy decisions. US PPI data, due Thursday, will provide another important read on underlying price pressures.

Bond Yields, Treasury Auctions To Remain On Radar

US Treasury yields will remain a key market variable, with auctions for three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt scheduled through the week. The 10-year Treasury auction on Wednesday and 30-year auction on Thursday will be particularly important for gauging investor appetite for US government debt.

Higher yields could keep pressure on rate-sensitive assets, while softer inflation or strong auction demand could ease concerns around borrowing costs.

Oil markets get multiple cues

Oil markets will have several catalysts to digest, with the OPEC Monthly Report due Thursday and the IEA Monthly Report scheduled for Friday. Investors will look for updates on demand, supply and the global oil-market balance.

US crude inventory data will also be watched, with the EIA crude inventories and Cushing stockpile data due Thursday. The US Baker Hughes rig count on Friday will provide an additional read on domestic drilling activity.

Rentomojo IPO

The much-anticipated Rentomojo IPO is opening for subscription on Sept. 9 2026. The offer is a book build issue of Rs 1,255.57 crores with a fresh issue of 37.15 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 150.00 crore and offer for sale of 2.74 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,105.57 crores.

The issue price band has been set as Rs 384 to Rs 404 per share, with the minimum lot size for an application around 37 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,948.

West Asia War

Finally, market investors will keep a close eye on how events evolve in the West Asia war and what implication that holds for crude oil prices globally.

The conflict intensified after exchange of fresh strikes between the United States and Iran, and crude oil was on the boil once againt. According to the last close, Brent Crude settled around $96 per barrel on Friday.

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