Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 30: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Stuns With 65% Jump, Nears Rs 100-Crore

Having completed a month in theatres, Hanuman Ansh continues to attract audience in its fifth week. The Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge film recorded a 65% jump in India net collections on Day 30 compared to the previous day.

Day 30 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 16.50 crore net across India on Day 30. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 99.38 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 117.40 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film is now only a little over Rs 60 lakh away from crossing the Rs 100-crore mark in India.

Box Office So Far

Hanuman Ansh opened to Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and ended its first week at Rs 1.08 crore. Week 2 added just Rs 40 lakh before the film witnessed a surprise turnaround in Week 3, collecting Rs 10.40 crore.

The film recorded its first crore-plus day on Day 17 with Rs 2.20 crore, followed by Rs 2.35 crore on Day 19.

The momentum grew further in Week 4, with Hanuman Ansh collecting a massive Rs 61 crore. It earned Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24 and Rs 11 crore on Day 28, among its biggest single-day collections at the time.

The strong run continued into Week 5, with the film earning Rs 10 crore on Day 29 before jumping 65% to Rs 16.50 crore on Day 30, its highest single-day collection so far.

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About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a 2026 Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It is the first instalment of a trilogy based on Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

The film follows young Lakshmi Narayan, who leaves home after his mother's death and travels across North India in search of God. His spiritual journey eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

Released on August 7, the film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles. It also features Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari in supporting roles.

Vishal Bawa has handled the cinematography, while Shankh Rajadhyaksha is the editor. The music has been composed by Sadhu Sushil Tiwari.

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