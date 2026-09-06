Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 16: Nivin Pauly Starrer Crosses Rs 250-Crore Worldwide

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit maintained its strong box-office run on Day 16, continuing to attract audiences in its third week. The Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer has now crossed the Rs 250-crore mark worldwide, boosted by a strong overseas performance.

Day 16 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit earned Rs 7 crore net in India on Day 16, marking a 13.8% rise from the previous day's collection. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 113.95 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 134.65 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also added around Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Day 16. With this, its overseas gross has reached Rs 117 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 251.65 crore.

Box Office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1 and picked up momentum over the first weekend, collecting Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It earned Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6. Day 7 brought in another Rs 8.75 crore, taking its first-week total to Rs 52.30 crore.

The film remained strong in its second week as well. It collected Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. The collections then stood at Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 14. Day 15 added Rs 6.15 crore, while Day 16 contributed Rs 7 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Girish A.D., Bethlehem Kudumba Unit features Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The film follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad and finds herself drawn back to memories of her first love, Justin, when a wedding takes place next door. The romantic comedy explores love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu is the cinematographer and Akash Joseph Varghese has handled the editing. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 37 minutes, carries a U/A certificate and was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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