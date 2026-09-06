Emmy Awards 2026 Night 1: Bad Bunny Leads With 7 Wins, The Traitors And Colbert Shine — Full List

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards began with the first of two nights at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on September 5. The ceremony honoured winners across variety, reality, documentary, nonfiction, game show, short-form and technical categories.

The two-night event was previously known as the Creative Arts Emmys.

Big Winners From Night 1 - Bad Bunny Leads

Bad Bunny's The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny was the night's biggest winner. The show collected seven awards, including Variety Special (Live), Directing, Lighting Design/Direction for a Special, Music Direction, Choreography, Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, and Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special.

The Traitors was close behind with six wins. Alan Cumming won Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. The series also won Directing, Cinematography, Picture Editing, Production Design and a juried Costumes award. Love on the Spectrum followed with three wins for Unstructured Reality Program, Casting and Picture Editing.

Stephen Colbert's final season also got a strong send-off. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert won five awards for Directing, Writing, Lighting Design/Direction, Technical Direction and Camerawork, and Picture Editing for a Variety Programming Segment. Its digital series Colbert Before Air won Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

The Muppet Show added four awards, winning Variety Special (Pre-recorded), Writing for a Variety Special, Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Production Design for a Variety Special.

Mariska Hargitay had a double win for My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay. The film won Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program. She will also host the main Emmy ceremony. Octavia Spencer won her first Emmy as Narrator for Lost Women of Alaska.

Several long-running shows also made the winners list. Antiques Roadshow finally won its first Emmy after 24 nominations, taking Structured Reality Program. Jeopardy! won Game Show, while Jimmy Kimmel took Game Show Host for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Mr. Scorsese won Documentary/Nonfiction Series, and Tucci in Italy won Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

Other winners included The Librarians for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking, Inside the Pitt for Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series, Uncanny Alley: A New Day for Emerging Media Program and Crafting Crimes for Innovation in Emerging Media Programming.

Ocean With David Attenborough won Cinematography and Sound Editing. Billy Joel: And So It Goes won Nonfiction Sound Mixing, while Welcome to Wrexham won Reality Sound Mixing. Sean Combs: The Reckoning took Nonfiction Picture Editing. The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse won Nonfiction Writing, and Desi Lydic won Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Saturday Night Live won Makeup, RuPaul's Drag Race won Hairstyling and Apple's “I'm Not Remarkable” was named Best Commercial. The Masked Singer shared the juried Costumes award with The Traitors.

Wanda Sykes opened the show by calling the ceremony 'one-third of television's biggest night.'

ALSO READ: Lanterns Season 1 Episode 4 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Night 2 And What's Next?

Night 2, set for September 6, will focus on guest acting, supporting acting in limited series and writing categories.

The two nights will be combined into an FXX broadcast on September 12, ahead of the main Primetime Emmy ceremony on September 14 on NBC and Peacock.

When And Where To Watch In India?

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will air in India during the early hours of September 15, with the ceremony streaming live on JioHotstar. The red carpet begins at 4:30 am IST, followed by the main ceremony at 5:30 am IST.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Season 20 Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch Reality Show On TV, Online?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.