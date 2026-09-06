'Great Time For An Entrepreneur': Motilal Oswal AMC CEO On Where Indians Should Look For Opportunity

It is a “great time” to be an entrepreneur, according to Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) CEO Prateek Agrawal. He believes young Indians should make the most of the opportunities available today and consider building their own ventures.

Asked about one piece of advice he would give to younger individuals, Agrawal said he would happily “live, relive his life with everything that happened over the journey.”

“If one was younger at this point in time, this is a great time for being an entrepreneur, for example. So, guys who are young should grasp it,” he said in a recent interview.

ALSO READ: Adani Power Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy' Rating — Check Target Price

Agrawal was also asked whether there were any business ideas he had explored in the past but ultimately decided not to pursue. He dismissed the possibility, saying, “No, no, no, time has passed.”

Agrawal On Investment Opportunities

During the same conversation, Agrawal also spoke about the changing nature of investment returns and the trade-off between consistency and higher performance.

According to him, investors can no longer expect a fund to deliver both steady returns and better-than-market performance.

“Gone are the times when you will get consistent and good performance at the same time,” Agrawal said.

He explained that investors have to choose between consistency and the possibility of higher returns. A fund that stays closer to the market index may offer more consistent outcomes, while a fund targeting better-than-market performance can also be more volatile.

“Be a consistent performer, which is close to index outcomes, or good performance, which will mean volatile as well,” he added.

ALSO READ: Britannia Eyes Double-Digit Growth; Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On The Stock — Check Target Price

Agrawal said earnings growth outside the major market indices is currently much higher than the growth being delivered by the indices. He sees this divergence as an opportunity for investors looking for higher returns, but cautioned that higher growth can also come with its own share of ups and downs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.