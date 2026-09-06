iPhone 18 Pro vs 18 Pro Max vs iPhone Ultra: Specifications, Camera, Colours - What Leaks Suggest

Apple's upcoming premium iPhone lineup could come with significant price increases, with leaked Vodafone-related pricing reported by Gsmarena revealing potential costs for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and rumoured foldable iPhone Ultra. However, the leaked pricing remains unconfirmed.

iPhone Ultra Could Cross $2,000

The foldable iPhone Ultra is expected to be Apple's most expensive smartphone yet, with reports suggesting an entry price of around $2,000 or more. A reported Vodafone Australia price list indicated that the device could cost approximately A$3,699 for the 256GB version, rising to A$4,699 for the 1TB model.

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These figures translate to roughly $2,663 and $3,382, respectively, before accounting for differences between markets, taxes and duties.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Prices

The iPhone 18 Pro is reportedly expected to start at around $1,100-$1,200, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could begin at approximately $1,300-$1,400. Other estimates point to a starting price of around $1,210 for the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro and $1,320 for the Pro Max, representing increases of roughly 10% and 11%, respectively, over their predecessors.

Higher Production Costs

The expected price rise has been linked partly to higher production costs. Analyst estimates from TrendForce suggest that the bill of materials for the iPhone 18 Pro could be around 40% higher than that of the iPhone 17 Pro, as per Smartphones24.

The Pro models are also expected to feature Apple's A20 Pro chip, larger batteries and camera upgrades, with the Pro Max reportedly receiving additional camera capabilities. Reportedly retaining a 2+4 CPU core architecture, the A20 Pro upgrades to a 7-core GPU and boosts the L2 cache on its efficiency "small" cores to 8 MB, up from the A19 Pro's 6 MB.

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Apple is expected to unveil its new premium iPhone range, including the rumoured foldable model, at its September 9, 2026 event. The company has yet to officially confirm the devices, specifications or prices.

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