Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 16: Ravi Teja Film Maintains Strong Momentum, Check Earnings

Irumudi continued its steady box-office run as it entered the third week of its theatrical release. The Ravi Teja starrer has maintained a consistent pace after a strong opening, with its worldwide collection now crossing the Rs 200-crore mark.

Day 16 Box Office Collection

Irumudi collected Rs 4.90 crore net in India on Day 16, matching its Day 15 earnings. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 159.55 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 185.40 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film also earned Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on Day 16. Its overseas gross has now reached Rs 22 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 207.40 crore.

The Telugu version continued to dominate the film's India earnings, contributing Rs 4.89 crore net, while the Tamil version added Rs 1 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest market on Day 16, contributing Rs 5 crore in gross. Karnataka added Rs 60 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 5 lakh. The rest of India added another Rs 5 lakh, taking the day's total gross to Rs 5.70 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1 and peaked at Rs 19 crore on Day 3, taking its first-week total to Rs 92.15 crore. The second weekend added Rs 37.40 crore, with Day 10 contributing Rs 15 crore.

Collections then slowed during the weekdays, with the film earning Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 14. It remained steady with Rs 4.90 crore each on Days 15 and 16.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives a quiet life with his daughter near a waterfall. When she asks him to take Ayyappa Deeksha, he decides to embrace the spiritual journey, but his troubled past threatens to catch up with him.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with Vishnu Sarma handling cinematography and Prawin Pudi serving as the editor. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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