I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Sees Drop After Decent Start

I'm Game had a decent start at the box office, but its collections saw a drop on Saturday. Despite the decline, the film has maintained a steady pace during its first three days.



Day 3 Box Office Collection



I'm Game collected Rs 4.15 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a 15.3% drop from the previous day's collection. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 14.45 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 16.90 crore, according to Sacnilk.



The film also earned Rs 4.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 13.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 30.65 crore.



The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor on Day 3 with Rs 2.65 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 75 lakh, while the Tamil version added Rs 70 lakh. The Hindi version contributed Rs 5 lakh.



Box Office So Far



I'm Game opened with Rs 5.40 crore net in India on Day 1. The film collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 2 before dropping to Rs 4.15 crore on Day 3.



With the weekend still underway, the film will hope to see a rise in collections and end the weekend on a strong note.

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About The Film



I'm Game is a 2026 fantasy action thriller directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who earlier helmed RDX (2023). The film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, alongside Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Vinay Fort and Samyuktha Viswanathan.



The story revolves around a reckless gambler whose life takes an unexpected turn after a strange accident brings him into the life of a passionate cricketer. A supernatural twist then changes the course of their lives.



Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese, the film is backed by Wayfarer Films. I'm Game was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on September 3, 2026.

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