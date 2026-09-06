Delhi Building Collapse: NDRF, Fire Teams Rush To Satya Niketan As Several Remain Trapped

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, with several people feared trapped under the debris, as reported by NDTV.

The Delhi Fire Department received an alert about the incident at around 1:30 pm. Fire department teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations, Delhi Police said.

Visuals from the spot showed a large crowd gathered around the collapsed structure as rescue teams worked to search through the debris for those feared trapped.

The building was being used as a paying guest accommodation, with an eyewitness claiming that around 50 students were inside when the structure collapsed.

Most residents were at home as it was Sunday, she added. A student at the spot told news agency ANI that he heard cries for help coming from beneath the rubble. Another eyewitness said the collapsed building was a men's PG accommodation called ‘Hostel Daze'.

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Satya Niketan is a locality with a high population of students, with several colleges located in the surrounding areas.

Disturbing visuals from the site showed a person trapped beneath a concrete slab, while several people were seen trying to lift it, as reported by NDTV.

At least 12 fire tenders have been deployed at the site to assist with the ongoing rescue operations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed deep concern over the building collapse, saying rescue operations were underway on a war footing.

"The adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families."

"The situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned agencies are working in coordination. The safety and well-being of every citizen remain our highest priority," she said.

Local BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who is present at the spot, confirmed the first two rescues from the collapse site.

"Some students are even making calls from within. It appears there are still others trapped inside. Rescue efforts are ongoing. We are praying to God. The chief minister has dispatched a full team here," he told reporters.

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