Unwanted Record For Pakistan! Test Win-Loss Ratio Crashes To 40-Year Low

It just keeps going downhill for Pakistan as the Babar Azam-led side's fortunes in Test cricket have reached a new low, with their overall win-loss ratio dipping below 1.00 for the first time in four decades.

The win-loss ratio of Pakistan has gone down to 0.993 after the latest defeat, the first time in 40 years that the ratio has gone below the 1.00 mark.

Pakistan's 154th Test Defeat Triggers Unwanted Record

The tipping point came during Pakistan's 2026 tour of England. Their defeat in the second Test at Lord's was their 154th loss in Test cricket, taking their number of defeats past their 153 wins across their entire Test history.

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The numbers underline just how difficult a period Pakistan are going through. A team that was once a formidable force and regularly challenged the best sides during the 1980s and 1990s has struggled to find consistency in recent years.

Since the start of 2022, Pakistan have managed just eight Test wins against 20 losses, giving them the poorest record among major Test nations during the period.

Batting Collapses, Bowling Issues Add To Pakistan's Problems

Pakistan's decline has been characterised by a set of recurring problems, which include frequent batting collapses, inconsistent bowling performances and constant changes, making it difficult for the side to build any momentum.

The instability has also extended to the coaching setup.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was appointed head coach, was removed from the position after just two series in charge. Bowling coach Umar Gul also departed as Pakistan attempted to overhaul their setup following a difficult run of results.

Pakistan Drop Seven Players, Call Up Five Uncapped Players

The changes have not been limited to the coaching staff. Pakistan also made sweeping changes to their squad, releasing seven players ahead of the series finale.

The seven players released were Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

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In their place, Pakistan called up five players, with five of the seven replacements being uncapped.

The magnitude of Pakistan's current reconstruction process is highlighted by the significant changes. The team confronts the challenging task of re-establishing its identity and confidence in Test cricket as its historic win-loss ratio drops below 1.00 and the outcomes continue to be against it.

Pakistan will look to somehow avoid a series whitewash against Joe Root-inspired England, when the two teams face each other in the third and final Test of the series, starting on September 9 in Birmingham.

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