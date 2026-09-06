Hunter Biden Eyes 2028 Presidential Run? Joe Biden’s Son Drops Major White House Hint

Hunter Biden, is the second son of former US President Joe Biden, has suggested he could consider running for US president in 2028, signalling a shift from his previous dismissal of any political ambitions, although he stopped short of formally announcing a campaign.

The remarks came during an appearance on radio host John Catsimatidis' WABC programme, Cats Roundtable. “If I get your [Catsimatidis'] endorsement, I may have to [run for president]. The thing I care most about is the 50 million Americans who are still suffering with their addictions,” Biden, who has publicly discussed his history with addiction and was previously convicted on federal tax and firearms charges, stated, as per the New York Post.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Strikes: CENTCOM Releases Video Of Iranian Oil Tanker Sinking In Gulf Of Oman — Watch

Biden did not announce a presidential campaign or confirm that he intends to seek the Democratic nomination.

Instead, his comments appeared to leave open the possibility of a future bid.

Discussing what he could prioritise as president, Biden highlighted addiction and substance-abuse issues, pointing to the millions of Americans affected by addiction. He has previously spoken publicly about his own struggles with substance abuse.

He also cited adherence to the US Constitution and the rule of law as a key qualification for the presidency.

The comments mark a notable change from Biden's earlier statements about his political future. In a previous appearance, he said he was “definitely not running for anything”, while on another programme he reportedly joked that announcing a presidential campaign would mean he had relapsed.

No Formal Announcement Yet

Biden, 56, has remained a prominent public figure because of his addiction struggles and legal controversies.

Despite his latest comments, there is currently no formal campaign or presidential announcement from Hunter Biden. He also acknowledged that the Democratic Party has an “incredible bench” of potential 2028 candidates and has expressed support for California Governor Gavin Newsom.

ALSO READ: Putin Meets US Envoys For Ukraine Peace Deal, Warns Situation Is 'Difficult'

For now, Biden's remarks amount to an opening of the door to a possible 2028 bid rather than a declaration of candidacy.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.