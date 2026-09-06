US-Iran Strikes: CENTCOM Releases Video Of Iranian Oil Tanker Sinking In Gulf Of Oman — Watch

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday released footage showing an Iranian oil tanker sinking in the Gulf of Oman after it was struck by US forces. The tanker was attacked on Saturday as Washington stepped up strikes against Iranian maritime and oil-related assets.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, “Thanks to the precision and professionalism of American service members, the M/T Kylo sank in the Gulf of Oman today and joined Iran's navy at the bottom of the sea.”

The footage showed the Comoros-flagged M/T Kylo, also known as the Noxen, engulfed in flames before disappearing beneath the water. CENTCOM said the tanker sank after its crew abandoned the vessel.

The M/T Kylo was one of three Iranian crude oil tankers targeted by US forces on Saturday. According to CENTCOM, the M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1 were also struck and permanently disabled but remained afloat.

The US military said the strikes came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships operating in the region. CENTCOM said an aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded the attacks and that no American personnel were injured.

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The strikes mark a significant expansion of US military action against Iranian commercial shipping and have raised concerns over the potential impact on oil supplies and shipping through the region.

The escalation comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Gulf increasing concerns about supply disruptions, higher freight costs and volatility in global crude prices.

The confrontation has also heightened risks around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important routes for international oil shipments.

The United States has warned Iran that any further attack on American forces would bring a swift and potentially costly response, as tensions between Washington and Tehran deepen.

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