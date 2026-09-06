India Captures 60% Of Europe’s Eastern Diesel Transit As US, Russia Exports Plunge

India is emerging as a key supplier of diesel to Europe as Russian exports remain constrained and US shipments decline, according to data from energy analytics firm Vortexa.

Around 200,000 barrels per day of diesel and gasoil passed through the Bab-el-Mandeb in August on vessels bound for Europe, nearly matching year-earlier levels after flows through the route almost stalled in March and April. India accounted for around 60% of the volume, highlighting the growing role of Indian refineries in supplying diesel to Europe, PTI reported.

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India, the world's fourth-largest refining hub, has an installed capacity of 258.1 million tonnes per year, significantly above domestic fuel demand. During fiscal 2025-26, the country exported 61.5 million tonnes of petroleum products, making its position as a major global supplier of refined fuels.

However, sustaining these exports could become challenging. India's crude and condensate imports fell to around 3.8 million barrels per day in August, compared with 4.8 million barrels per day a year earlier, according to Vortexa.

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports averaged only about 150,000 barrels per day during the first 25 days of August, down sharply from a year earlier. Ukrainian drone strikes have continued disrupting Russian refineries and export infrastructure, including the Perm refinery, while diesel shipments from Tuapse have remained suspended following a May strike.

The United States supplied about 520,000 barrels per day of Europe's seaborne diesel imports from outside the region in August. However, shipments fell from nearly 540,000 barrels per day in early August to around 350,000 barrels per day later in the month.

Additionally, Russia has been forced to import record volumes of gasoline to offset domestic refinery outages, relying on sanctioned fleets and ship-to-ship transfers involving suppliers such as India, Turkey and Morocco, as per PTI.

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With European diesel inventories already low and seasonal maintenance looming ahead of peak winter demand, the region faces an increasingly concentrated supply chain with minimal buffer against further disruptions.

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